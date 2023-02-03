Springboro police chief ending 50-year career

When Jeff Kruithoff was selected as the new Springboro police chief, city officials asked two things of him — that he stay longer than five years as chief, and put a face on the agency and allow for professional development of a very young staff.
Kruithoff accomplished both tasks. With nearly 21 years as chief, Kruithoff announced to Springboro City Council that he plans to retire on April 21 and end his 50-year law enforcement career. He served as a police officer in Michigan for 28 years, including 22 years rising through the ranks to become chief of police/director of police and fire services in Battle Creek, Mich.
He said after moving to Springboro almost 21 years ago, it has become a home to me and provided him with both a professional family and “a wonderful personal family.”
“With the assistance of the City Manager’s Office in the last 21 years, I was blessed to remain the chief during that time and believe we made progress on creating a tremendous reputation for the department and the officers in the agency,” he said. “Each Springboro officer can stand proud anywhere in the region or in the state with a great organizational reputation and a well-rounded personal resume.
“However, this past November, I completed my 50th year of employment by a law enforcement agency and the time has come to say goodbye to a profession I have loved,” Kruithoff said.
He also recommended that Lt. Dan Bentley succeed him as police chief, citing his experience and training. Kruithoff, 68, said he will continue to be a Springboro resident and will be available if needed. He said he’s not looking for another job and is looking forward to spending time with wife who is also retiring, his grandchildren, and at his home in Florida that he recently built.
As family members looked on, he choked up with emotion a couple of times as he spoke to council. In a poignant moment, two of Kruithoff’s grandchildren ran up and gave him a hug after he finished and sat down.
Mayor John Agenbroad, who swore-in Kruithoff as police chief in April 2002, said he’ll be missed.
“You took us to another level and have been a friend and an ally as you watched over the city,” Agenbroad said.
“Chief Kruithoff was able to create a greater sense of stability and credibility within our Police Department during his time here,” said City Manager Chris Pozzuto. “His involvement in the local community, his involvement in statewide initiatives and his mentoring of our officers created a positive environment of policing never seen before in Springboro. He is leaving a wonderful legacy not only for our Police Department but for our City as a whole.”
About the Author