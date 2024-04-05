Springboro police officer wins Carnegie Medal for Heroism; saved man from fire

Martin was recognized for saving the life of a man who is paralyzed from the waist down, who was trapped in his burning home on June 23, 2023. The resident, who asked not to be identified, was asleep in the rear bedroom of his one-story Springboro home when the fire broke out. He awakened and called 911 and got down on the bedroom floor as flames were spreading.

According to the citation, Martin was on patrol and responded to the call. He entered the house through the garage and called out for the resident in the back bedroom. Martin then ran 25 feet down a long hallway to reach the resident, and threw open the door to the bedroom with thick, black smoke that made it difficult for him to breathe. He heard the resident but told him that he could not reach him.

Martin retreated to the front door of the home and opened it for arriving firefighters. He then returned to the bedroom and was forced to crawl on his knees to reach the resident. Surrounded by flames, Martin picked him up in a bear hug and began to exit the burning room. He tripped, and they both fell. Martin held the resident under his arms and dragged him to the front door, the citation said.

The resident sustained second-degree burns while Martin suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

After the presentation, Martin said that he was only doing his job.

“I’m shocked,” he said. “I don’t know who put me up for it (the medal). I was doing my job and there a lot of people who are more worthy than me to receive this award.”

During his first attempt to rescue the resident, Martin said the resident said he understood that he might not be able to be saved. Martin said that acknowledgement inspired him to go back into the burning house to save the man.

“It was what I was called to do,” Martin said.

Police Chief Dan Bentley said he’s known Martin for a number of years and served as his field training officer. Bentley described Martin as “genuine and humble.”

He also said Martin has donated the financial reward that comes with the award because he was already being paid by the city to serve its citizens.

Zahren said Martin “clearly acted outside of his professional obligation and duty, and is being recognized for his heroic, selfless human action — the basis of the Carnegie Medal. ... By acting selflessly toward others, and sacrificing his safety in behalf of a human being in deadly peril, Officer Martin did more than save a life. He also provides a shining example for all of us to improve on our own lives by acting more selflessly toward others.”

The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. With this announcement, the Carnegie Medal has been awarded to 10,422 individuals since the inception of the Pittsburgh-based fund in 1904. Those in public safety vocations must go beyond their line of duty to be considered. Relevant training or specialized skills on the part of the rescuer are considered against the requirement of extraordinary risk.

Of those awarded the medal, nearly 600 Ohioans have received this honor since the inception of the award. Zahren said he did not know who nominated Martin for the award. He said the organization searches the internet for possible candidates or they are nominated by a person directly to the Carnegie Hero Fund.

Each of the award recipients or their survivors receive a financial grant. Throughout the 120 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, $45 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance.