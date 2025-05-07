Springboro police use drone camera to help catch three armed suspects

Agencies from Montgomery County also responded because the suspects were seen running north, toward their jurisdiction.

Springboro officers apprehended three suspects, each in possession of loaded handguns, police said. One drone video shows a Springboro officer pull a handgun from a juvenile. Another armed suspect was found hiding on a deck of a residence.

“These efforts highlight the importance of the new police technology we have adopted and how vital it can be in combatting these ongoing crime sprees,” the post read.

Details on the people arrested and what counts they may be charged with were not available Wednesday.

Springboro, along with many law enforcement agencies, have been dealing with multiple groups of people stealing vehicles or items from vehicles.

The department commended the resident who alerted them to the suspicious activity, while also reminding people to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in sight.