Springboro schools, city reach land swap agreement on Easton Farm property

“This is a great partnership with the city,” said Bryce Blanton, communications coordinator for Springboro Schools.

The school board approved the real estate exchange agreement at its meeting last week for the potential construction of a new school.

Development of the Easton Farm site has been debated for years, with various proposals dating back to 2008.

After disagreement between developers and Springboro City Council, a 2022 court settlement was reached to allow housing, retail and commercial development on the part of the land along Ohio 741, separate from the acreage the city bought for $7 million March 4 for a new park and possible school. The city issued $7 million in bonds to fund the purchase, said City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

“The agreement is contingent upon the district securing financing for a new building, and that will have to be by December of 2026,” Blanton said.

The city would receive the former Jonathan Wright property, about 6.5 acres at 40 Florence Drive between East Central Avenue (Ohio 73) and West Market Street. The second parcel is the 14-acre Clearcreek Elementary School site at 750 S. Main St. once it is no longer in use, according to the resolution.

The city would be responsible for the demolition of the Clearcreek school built in 1968, Blanton said.

However, if the district does not secure financing, the Jonathan Wright property would revert to the district, which also would receive technology considerations from the city totaling $175,000 in assets, he said.

Meanwhile, development plans for the Easton Farm property are moving forward.

The city Planning Commission at its Wednesday meeting gave a preliminary review of the Easton Farm Partners final development plan for multi-family residential buildings.

Lori Stein, president of developer Easton Farm Partners, previously previously said there will be 252 apartments and about 90 townhomes.

Construction is expected to begin for the portion along Ohio 741 in the first half of the year.

The 13-acre Hall homestead at the back of the property will remain.