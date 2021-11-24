Springboro schools considering plan to bolster diversity, inclusion

In the proposal, the staff task force would start with one person and grow to two to six per building as they develop and implement programs. Lightcap said the committee is also recommending that the task force members be paid a stipend, similar to club advisers or coaches.

The committee proposed launching the task force this school year to get the initial staff member in place.

Board members listened to the presentation but took no action. Board Member Lisa Babb said these were the ideas that came out during the committee meetings.

“A lot of sweat equity has been put into this,” said Board President Dan Gudz. “It’s up to the board to work with Mr. (Superintendent Larry) Hook to operationalize this and make it work.”

Hook also said the district is planning to review all of its committees at an board’s upcoming meeting to discuss options and how to be more transparent while respecting privacy.