Springfield driver who crashed into pole arrested for OVI

A 30-year-old man driving in Springfield faces an OVI charge after he struck a pole early Sunday morning.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the Springfield Police Division with the crash, which occurred in the area of North Bechtle Avenue and West Columbia Street.
The driver, traveling in a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck, was charged with an OVI.
Minor injuries were reported at the crash. The man was treated by medics at the scene.
The Springfield Post did not release the name of the man arrested, but confirmed he was not incarcerated.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and police are investigating the crash.
