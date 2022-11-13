Springfield Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Springfield police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened this morning.
The incident reportedly occurred just after 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road, which is at the corner of Selma and East Street.
The unidentified victim was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield police said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be coming to the scene to investigate, police said.
Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.
