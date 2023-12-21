Springfield teen indicted in death of man found near Trotwood apartment complex

BreakingNews
A 17-year-old Springfield girl is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a Dayton man found near a Trotwood apartment complex last year.

A grand jury indicted Destiney Massie on four counts of murder and two counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 28.

On Aug. 21, 2022, Trotwood police were investigating an unoccupied suspicious vehicle at Shiloh Court Apartments off Shiloh Springs Road when they spotted blood in and around the vehicle, according to the police department.

ExploreRELATED: Man found dead near Trotwood apartment complex ID’d

After a search of the area police found the body 20-year-old Elijah Stollings, of Dayton.

Massie was not the shooter, but was indicted in Stollings’ death because she was complicit in a robbery and shooting that resulted in his death, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Massie is a juvenile and her case was bound over from juvenile court so she can be tried as an adult.

