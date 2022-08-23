BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Where are top area high school football recruits playing in college?
Man found dead near Trotwood apartment complex ID’d

A man found dead by police investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle Sunday near a Trotwood apartment complex has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as Elijah Stollings, of Dayton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Police were at Shiloh Court Apartments off Shiloh Springs Road Sunday investigating an unoccupied suspicious vehicle when they saw blood in and around the vehicle, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

ExploreMissing man’s ‘badly decomposed’ body was found in Dayton garage

Officers found Stollings after searching the surrounding area.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-333-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to submit a tip. They can also call Detective Watson at 937-854-3988 or email nwatson@trotwood.org.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

