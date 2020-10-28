Standards, expectations and communicating excellence

We’ve all heard the term “commander’s intent” I think. When sharing expectations, supervisors and directors also share “intent.” As such, this is typically the approach that many of us take to communicate expectations. Some people have a tremendous ability to communicate their intentions behind the expectation and articulate the necessary details.

And there are some that use threats, often becoming counter-productive toward the end result we’re trying to attain. Others may provide just enough detail until they get the indication (see the lightbulb go off) necessary to let the member go out and conquer the task at hand. As a supervisor, you’re in the best position to develop your style and communicate with your team-mates.

Over time I’ve developed and tweaked the style that works best for me. The key, however, is to not stop adjusting your approach in an effort to best communicate with your team. And know your teammates and what approach works best for communicating with them. Cover all the bases; discuss performance factors and expected ethos on such areas as work effort, adaptability to work, problem solving, working relationships, communication, work productivity, self-sufficiency, skill in work, and work management.

Spend the upfront time with your team when it’s in a pleasant environment not when performance standards become less than satisfactory and your people become uncomfortable during the discussion.

In the end, it is our job to help our people succeed. Defining differences between standards and expectations, sharing intent and spending the time to communicate the level of excellence desired are critical in being exceptional or merely average.