State, county, city honor Dayton Daily News: Here are 5 ways to celebrate ‘Dayton Daily News Day’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Montgomery County commissioners both issued proclamations for today, Aug. 22, 2023 honoring 125 years of service to the Dayton community and state of Ohio.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. went a step further, declaring today “Dayton Daily News Day.”

Those recognitions came on the anniversary of the first publication of the Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 1898.

What did they say?

Here are excerpts from the proclamations:

DeWine’s proclamation (also signed by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted) recognizes the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News today, noting,“From its earliest days, the “Daily News” has pursued quality journalism with a focus on objectivity and community service... (and) the newspaper truly deserves its good repuation and motto of ‘Trusted for 125 Years’”

Montgomery County “proudly thanks and honors the Dayton Daily News as they mark their 125 years of providing high-quality journalism to the region.”

Dayton Mayor Mims declares today “Dayton Daily News Day,” noting “the city of Dayton and its residents are grateful for the service this local media organization provides to keeping our community informed and connected by telling our story.”

How to celebrate Dayton Daily News Day

Looking for ways to celebrate? Here are some suggestions:

Check out our award-winning journalism. From celebrating difference-makers with Community Gems to hard-hitting investigations and everything between (sports, lifestyles content, politics and local news)

