Former Sen. Nein remembered as ‘tremendous advocate’ for Butler, Preble county residents

State, county, city honor Dayton Daily News: Here are 5 ways to celebrate ‘Dayton Daily News Day’

By
40 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Montgomery County commissioners both issued proclamations for today, Aug. 22, 2023 honoring 125 years of service to the Dayton community and state of Ohio.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. went a step further, declaring today “Dayton Daily News Day.”

Those recognitions came on the anniversary of the first publication of the Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 1898.

The Dayton Daily News celebrates 125 years

What did they say?

Here are excerpts from the proclamations:

DeWine’s proclamation (also signed by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted) recognizes the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News today, noting,“From its earliest days, the “Daily News” has pursued quality journalism with a focus on objectivity and community service... (and) the newspaper truly deserves its good repuation and motto of ‘Trusted for 125 Years’”

Montgomery County “proudly thanks and honors the Dayton Daily News as they mark their 125 years of providing high-quality journalism to the region.”

Dayton Mayor Mims declares today “Dayton Daily News Day,” noting “the city of Dayton and its residents are grateful for the service this local media organization provides to keeping our community informed and connected by telling our story.”

How to celebrate Dayton Daily News Day

Looking for ways to celebrate? Here are some suggestions:

1. Check out our award-winning journalism. From celebrating difference-makers with Community Gems to hard-hitting investigations and everything between (sports, lifestyles content, politics and local news), we have made all of our content free on our websites this week.

2. Sign up for a newsletter. Get the latest news and content based on your interests (local restaurants, business happenings, local sports) delivered to your inbox. Check out the options here.

3. Follow us on social media. Follow the Dayton Daily News on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, you name it.

4. Give us a scoop, or a piece of your mind. Here’s how you can contact our reporters and editors and let us know what we should do more of, or write a letter to the editor.

5. Subscribe. The Dayton Daily News is supported by our readers. Without your support, our reporters wouldn’t be able to be in the community gathering the facts and telling our region’s story. Here’s how you can subscribe, and help us keep serving the community for another 125 years. As part of the anniversary week, Cox First Media is also offering special subscription offers for new or re-engaged readers to its brands of local news in our region. Offers are available for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun.

About the Author

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

