State readies for rollout of COVID vaccine for youngest children

There are about 700,000 children in Ohio younger than 5 who will be eligible for the new vaccines.

“Every child that we are able to make the vaccine available for is one success,” Vanderhoff said. “It’s important to remember that our youngest children can still fall seriously ill with this virus.”

Across the U.S., there have been about 2.5 million COVID-19 cases in babies and toddlers and nearly 450 deaths among those younger than 5.

“In Ohio, 79,000 cases have been reported in this age group with about 1,500 hospitalizations and, tragically, 10 deaths,” Vanderhoff said.

Pediatricians, family physicians, hospitals, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies across Ohio have been placing orders, with the first deliveries expected Monday, Vanderhoff said.