Storybook Trail to open tomorrow at Montgomery County park

A Storybook Trail will open at Sycamore State Park tomorrow at 10 a.m., one of two trails that will open tomorrow.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz will unveil the trail, a release from the Governor’s Office said.
The ODNR partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide story content for the trails.
Storybook Trails are lined with pages of a children’s book to blend outdoor exploration with reading. The ODNR launched the program in 2019 to promote the importance of literacy, a healthy lifestyle and connecting with nature, the ODNR website states.
The website’s map shows additional Storybook Trails located in the Centerville-Washington Park District, the City of Fairborn, John Bryan State Park, and at Dominick Lofino Park.
The other trail will open at Findley State Park in Lorain County at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, a release said.