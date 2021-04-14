Strawberry Jam to replace large Troy festival

“This small community celebration will require less resources both monetary and human,” she said.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda said earlier this month she was disappointed by the festival cancellation.

She said the festival board met with city administrators twice Thursday, April 8, indicating they were contemplating an alternative event for the festival weekend.

“We are excited that there will be an event supporting our non-profits and our downtown businesses along with providing a fun event for the community,” Oda said.

“We appreciate this change of direction and will work with them to make it happen. Supporting our non-profits and businesses is crucial to getting them through 2021 successfully,” Oda added. “We await further details and encourage those who wish to participate and/or volunteer to contact the festival board through the TSF website.”

The city has not finalized the details of its assistance with the Strawberry Jam, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

“But, I can guarantee that we’ll be heavily involved in the planning and logistics of the event. Saturday may include several bands, the cost of which the city may help underwrite,” Titterington said. “And, I’m fairly certain we will be part of the on-site team during the event to ensure it goes off without a hitch.”

Roetter emphasized this activity will not be a Strawberry Festival. “The full festival will return in 2022,” she said.

The festival first was held in 1977.