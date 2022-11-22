Streets to close Friday for annual Dayton Holiday Festival

Multiple streets will be closed Friday as Dayton celebrates the holiday season with the Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights.
The following streets will be closed:
- Third Street between Main and Ludlow will be closed from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Second Street between Perry and Vista View will be closed from 3 to 10 p.m.
- Second Street between Main and Jefferson will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m.
- Wilkinson Street between Second and Third will be closed from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
- Ludlow Street between First and Second will be closed from 7:15 to 10 p.m.
The following streets will be closed from 7 to 10 p.m.:
- Main Street between First and Fifth
- Second Street between Main and Perry
- Third Street between Jefferson and Perry
- Fourth Street between Jefferson and Ludlow
- Wilkinson Street between Fourth and Fifth
- Southbound Red Cross Lane between First and Second
For more information on the Dayton Holiday Festival, people can call 937-224-1518, or visit the website here.
In Other News
1
10 breakfast spots where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton...
2
17 pizza restaurants where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton...
3
12,000 Thanksgiving meals available at 5 sites Wednesday for those in...
4
Thanksgiving dinner cost: What impact will inflation have this year?
5
Medical marijuana in Ohio: Bill could add conditions including...
About the Author