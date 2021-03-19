X

Strong winds leave thousands without power

By Jen Balduf

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday night as strong winds lashed through the region.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 49 mph in parts of Darke County and 48 mph in Logan County during the evening hours.

The majority of outages as of 10:35 p.m. were in Preble County, which had 2,221, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

Other outages as of 10:35 p.m. by county from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison included:

Butler County: 566

Miami County: 299

Greene County: 181

Logan County: 125

Darke County: 69

Clark County: 66

Champaign County: 61

Montgomery County: 18

