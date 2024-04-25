BreakingNews
Miami Valley Hospital South to stop trauma services

Student arrested at Meadowdale after struggle with deputy

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Meadowdale Career Technology Center student was arrested at the school Wednesday after reportedly fighting a deputy investigating a stolen vehicle.

The incident began after Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies found an unoccupied stolen vehicle near the school. Deputies spoke to Meadowdale security and saw the suspect on camera.

The suspect was identified as a student at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExploreAt least 3 arrested, including 1 who hit Dayton officer, during auto theft suppression effort

“That juvenile was found hiding inside the school and when the deputy found them, the student fought with the deputy,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The deputy was able to get them into custody and they were arrested and booked into (the juvenile detention center).”

The student was not injured during the incident. The deputy had minor injuries from the struggle.

We have reached out to Dayton Public Schools for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.

In Other News
1
$106M ‘Project Crispy’, Killer Brownie among applicants for county...
2
Sunny, clear skies today; Slight chance for scattered showers tomorrow
3
Buc-ee’s submits final plan for Huber Heights store; mayor says hurdles...
4
Virginia defense contractor acquires Beavercreek business
5
Miami Valley Hospital South to stop trauma services

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top