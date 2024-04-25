Student arrested at Meadowdale after struggle with deputy

The suspect was identified as a student at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

“That juvenile was found hiding inside the school and when the deputy found them, the student fought with the deputy,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The deputy was able to get them into custody and they were arrested and booked into (the juvenile detention center).”

The student was not injured during the incident. The deputy had minor injuries from the struggle.

