Suicide rates in U.S. and in Ohio on rise

Since the height of the pandemic, when some folks saw anxiety and depression worsen, state officials have released a “Suicide Prevention Plan for Ohio” with steps that may be taken by teachers, business leaders and health professionals.

• HOW TO GET HELP: Community Resource Guide

Suggestions include tailoring stigma reduction campaigns to communities at higher risk of suicide and include members of those communities and their families in the design and implementation of campaigns and education materials. They also suggest standardizing the use of non-stigmatizing language.

There is encouragement to include 988 messaging with health promotion and stigma reduction campaigns, and to offer awareness programs among immigrants and refugee populations, including translation services.

Here is a look at the data around suicide in Ohio and in the U.S. (the latest data available is from 2022):

There were nearly 50,000 deaths by suicide in 2022, a 3% increase over the previous year

Females saw a larger increase than males (4% to 1%)

Men are four times more likely to die by suicide

There was a decrease in suicide rates among younger people, by 18% for ages 10-14 and 9% for ages 15-24

The suicide rate for those in age groups 35 and older rose significantly, with people ages 55-64 seeing the highest increase, which was 9%

The national strategy to help prevent suicide was updated in 2021, according to the U.S. government. It rolled out the 988 mental health hotline in 2022 to make it easier for people in crisis to have someone to talk to.

Actions to take

Check in with a friend by phone or text message to see how they are doing

Invite a friend to meet for coffee or a meal together

Send a handwritten card to let someone know you are thinking of them

Help them connect with support, such as a the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Learn the risk factors and warning signs

Help connect someone who is struggling to professional care

Source: Ohio Dept. of Mental Health & Addiction Services

Digital resource

Ohio Suicide Prevention Guide: mha.ohio.gov/get-help/prevention-services/suicide-prevention