Sunny with highs in low 90s today through Sunday

Did you know that the U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday morning? The updated maps, based on the most recent data analysis, are typically released each Thursday around 8:30 AM Eastern. https://t.co/ifX3nb5ZSu pic.twitter.com/elDXTrZ1eh — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 18, 2024

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and hotter with a high near 93 degrees along with a light and variable wind.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 67 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered showers Friday night into early Saturday; however, most areas will stay dry, the NWS said.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 65 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 66 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and not as hot with a high near 88 degrees. There is a chance of showers Monday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.