Super Bowl Sunday no reason to drink and drive, police say

“We strongly suggest and recommend to everyone if you are going to go out and enjoy the Super Bowl, have a plan for how you are going to get home,” he said. “The biggest thing is just don’t get behind that wheel if you’ve been drinking or anything else.”

There are many options, such as ridesharing and taxi services, a designated driver, calling a friend or making overnight arrangements, he said. Also, Cairns said that anyone who hosts a Super Bowl gathering should have a plan for their guests, whether it be rideshare or having them stay the night.