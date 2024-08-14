Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 53-year-old man in Dayton

Detectives arrested a suspect Wednesday in a shooting that killed a 53-year-old man early Friday morning in Dayton.

The suspect has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Friday officers responded to the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found the victim and began providing medical care.

Terry Whatley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect was inside a residence, which initiated a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and Hostage Negotiations Team call-out,” said Bauer. “Later investigation revealed that the suspect was not inside the location.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

