X

Suspect arrested, man taken to hospital in Dayton stabbing

Local News
By
20 minutes ago

One person is in custody after a stabbing in Dayton late Sunday sent a man to the hospital.

Around 10:24 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 2500 block of West Riverview Avenue on a reported stabbing. Officers arrived to find a victim who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

ExploreMan injured in Dayton shooting Saturday

Additional information about the man’s condition was not available.

A suspect was arrested and booked into jail on preliminary felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Man injured in Dayton shooting Saturday
2
Queen of Hearts game at Beaver-Vu Bowl wraps up tonight; near $1...
3
Back to School 2023: Find your school’s start date and links to...
4
Dayton Air Show’s (estimated) attendance could soar to record high
5
The Foodbank, Inc. to host bonus food distribution in Jamestown Tuesday

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top