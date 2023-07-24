Suspect arrested, man taken to hospital in Dayton stabbing

One person is in custody after a stabbing in Dayton late Sunday sent a man to the hospital.
Around 10:24 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 2500 block of West Riverview Avenue on a reported stabbing. Officers arrived to find a victim who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, said Lt. Steven Bauer.
Additional information about the man’s condition was not available.
A suspect was arrested and booked into jail on preliminary felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges.
We will update this story as more information is available.
