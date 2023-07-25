Suspect flees stolen vehicle after leading deputies on chase, crashing in Dayton

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect after they fled a crashed stolen vehicle following a chase Monday night.

Around 8:14 p.m. Dayton police advised deputies of a stolen vehicle that was involved in an aggravated robbery had fled from officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies fount the vehicle on Turner Road near North Main Street in Harrison Twp. and attempted to stop it. However, the vehicle fled, prompting deputies to chase the vehicle for several minutes.

The vehicle took Riverside Drive back into Dayton and continued at a high rate of speed until it hit another vehicle at Homewood and Richmond avenues. It was not clear what speed the vehicle reached and how fast it was going at the time of the crash.

The suspect ran from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. A Dayton police K9 arrived to track the suspect, but crews were unable to locate them.