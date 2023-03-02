Suspect tracked with license plate reader indicted in Dayton deadly shooting

Nelson reportedly used a .40 caliber semiautomatic gun to shoot the victim, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A woman who called 911 told dispatchers her brother had been drinking and shot her other brother in the head, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“It wasn’t even an argument or nothing,” she said. “He just shot him in the head.”

Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department said both men knew each other, but were not related.

After the shooting, Nelson is accused of stealing a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, the affidavit stated.

Bauer said license plate reader technology helped officers track down Nelson, who drove off before first responders arrived.

“It was very helpful. It needs to be highlighted — the effectiveness of the tool,” Bauer said during a Feb. 22 media briefing. “In this case, we (were) able to locate somebody who posed a very big danger to society and we were able to get him in custody very rapidly before anyone else could be harmed.”

When police spotted Nelson in the stolen SUV a short time later, he “recklessly fled the traffic stop,” Bauer said, and reached speeds of about 100 mph during a subsequent police pursuit. Police used tire deflation devices and precision maneuvers to get the vehicle to stop and apprehend Nelson.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center logs indicated Nelson was in custody at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 22, approximately half an hour after police responded to the shooting.

No attorney is listed for Nelson, who remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.