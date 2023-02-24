Man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d; Suspect charged with murder

Around midnight Wednesday police responded to the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road on a report of a shooting.

A 911 called told dispatchers her brother had been drinking and shot her other brother, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“It wasn’t even an argument or nothing,” she said. “He just shot him in the head.”

Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said both men knew each other, but were not related.

Nelson fled in a stolen 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to a court affidavit.

Bauer said on Wednesday license plate reader technology helped officers track down Nelson.

“It was very helpful. It needs to be highlighted — the effectiveness of the tool,” he said. “In this case, we (were) able to locate somebody who posed a very big danger to society and we were able to get him in custody very rapidly before anyone else could be harmed.”

When officers attempted to stop Nelson, he reportedly fled the traffic stop. Police pursued the SUV, with Nelson driving as fast as approximately 100 mph, Bauer said.

Officers used stop sticks and precision maneuvers to stop the SUV.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center logs indicated Nelson was in custody at 12:31 a.m., approximately half an hour after police responded to the shooting.

No attorney is listed for Nelson, who remains in the Montgomery County Jail.