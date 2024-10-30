Suspicious fire at abandoned Dayton house under investigation

While the house is abandoned, Wiley said it’s been known to be used by squatters in the past.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. near intersection of North Conover and Dakota streets.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved fire in a house in an alley behind the former Holy Name school.

Crews attempted a search of the house, but fire and smoke conditions forced firefighters outside, Wiley said.

Overgrown trees and bushes had to be cut back so aerial crews could access the fire. Wiley added windy conditions caused the fire to spread quickly and was why firefighters had to exit the house.

Crews will search the house once conditions are safe.

Firefighters kept spraying the former school with water and Wiley said it appeared the building was not damaged by the blaze.