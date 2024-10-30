Breaking: Part of road shut down as Dayton police, USPS investigate scattered mail

Suspicious fire at abandoned Dayton house under investigation

Local News
By
28 minutes ago
X

A suspicious fire is under investigation after an abandoned house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Andrew Wiley.

While the house is abandoned, Wiley said it’s been known to be used by squatters in the past.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. near intersection of North Conover and Dakota streets.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton crews fight fire at abandoned house
Dayton crews were called to the report of a fire at an abandoned house near the corner of North Conover and Dakota streets on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

icon to expand image

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved fire in a house in an alley behind the former Holy Name school.

Crews attempted a search of the house, but fire and smoke conditions forced firefighters outside, Wiley said.

Overgrown trees and bushes had to be cut back so aerial crews could access the fire. Wiley added windy conditions caused the fire to spread quickly and was why firefighters had to exit the house.

Crews will search the house once conditions are safe.

Firefighters kept spraying the former school with water and Wiley said it appeared the building was not damaged by the blaze.

In Other News
1
Sip Coffee Co. opens brick-and-mortar shop in Tipp City
2
Our holiday cookie contest is back! Here’s how to enter
3
Mother of 1-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp changes plea
4
3 charged in stabbing, fight that injured 2 in Dayton
5
Part of road shut down as Dayton police, USPS investigate scattered...

About the Author