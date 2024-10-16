SUV driver seriously injured in crash involving ambulance in Darke County

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Ford Transit ambulance driven by a 41-year-old Greenville man was headed west on state Route 121 with emergency lights and sirens when he attempted to pass two vehicles ahead — a dump truck and a 2017 Ford Escape.

The Spirit EMS ambulance collided with the SUV driven by a 46-year-old Yorkshire woman, who was in front of the dump truck attempting to make a left turn onto Conover Road at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The ambulance driver was treated and released at the scene and his front seat passenger, a 32-year-old employee from Greenville, was taken to WayneHealth for his injuries.

The SUV driver was taken to the Darke County Airport, where a CareFlight medical helicopter took her to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash remains under investigation.