SUV driver seriously injured in crash involving ambulance in Darke County

A Darke County woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance with its lights and sirens activated.
The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 121 and Conover Road west of Versailles in Wayne Twp., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Ford Transit ambulance driven by a 41-year-old Greenville man was headed west on state Route 121 with emergency lights and sirens when he attempted to pass two vehicles ahead — a dump truck and a 2017 Ford Escape.
The Spirit EMS ambulance collided with the SUV driven by a 46-year-old Yorkshire woman, who was in front of the dump truck attempting to make a left turn onto Conover Road at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The ambulance driver was treated and released at the scene and his front seat passenger, a 32-year-old employee from Greenville, was taken to WayneHealth for his injuries.
The SUV driver was taken to the Darke County Airport, where a CareFlight medical helicopter took her to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The crash remains under investigation.
