Tell us: What are your questions about Issue 1 on the August ballot?

Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft will join former state legislator and longtime Columbus Dispatch Editor Michael Curtin in Dayton on June 27 for a bipartisan discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area, centered on the potential impacts of August’s historic Issue 1 vote.
Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to make it harder to amend the state constitution by requiring approval from 60% of voters in order to grant passage, up from the simple majority threshold that has been in place for over 100 years. Issue 1 would also make it harder to get an initiated amendment on the ballot by significantly raising the amount of signatures that need to be collected.
If passed this August, Issue 1 would move the goalposts and potentially preempt a forthcoming abortion-rights initiative expected this November.
The event will be moderated by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman.
The free program will be held on June 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Fitz Center for Leadership in Community. Reservations can be made by contacting the League at league@lwvdayton.org or 937-228-4041. A recording of the program will be available via the League’s website.
What questions do you have about Issue 1? Use the form below to submit responses that will be used to help guide the discussion.