Here’s the graduation dates for 62 high schools in the Dayton area

The Dayton area will see a flood of more than 60 high school graduation ceremonies in the next three weeks.

Most local graduations run from May 14 through May 31 and many will be held at the University of Dayton Arena and Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Graduations:

May 14: Greene County Career Tech Center, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.

May 16: Cedar Cliff, Cedarville University, 7 p.m.; Jefferson, high school gym, 6 p.m.; Stebbins, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Warren County Career Center, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

May 17: Carroll, Trent Arena, 7 p.m.; Fairborn, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Greeneview, Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University, 7 p.m.; Miami Valley Career Tech Center, UD Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Northmont, Nutter Center, 1 p.m.

May 18: Alter, Trent Arena, 9:30 a.m.; Beavercreek, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Bellbrook, high school stadium, 1 p.m.; Centerville, Nutter Center, 9 a.m.; Lebanon, UD Arena, 6 p.m.; Miamisburg, high school stadium, 10 a.m.; Preble Shawnee, high school football field, 11 a.m.; Springboro, UD Arena, 11 a.m.

May 19: Bethel, Hobart Arena, 5 p.m.; Dayton Regional STEM, Dayton Masonic Center, 2 p.m.; Franklin, UD Arena, 2 p.m.; Newton, high school gym, 2 p.m.; Wayne Local, high school gym, 2 p.m.

May 20: CJ, UD Arena, 7 p.m.; Dixie, Southbrook Church’s Reverie, 7 p.m.; Vandalia, high school activity center, 7 p.m.

May 21: Dunbar, UD Arena, 6 p.m.; Meadowdale, UD Arena, 8 p.m.; Mound Street Academy, UD Arena, 4 p.m.; Trotwood, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Twin Valley South, Salem Church of God, 7 p.m.

May 22: Ponitz, UD Arena, 8 p.m.; Stivers, UD Arena, 6 p.m.

May 23: Carlisle, high school gym, 7 p.m.; Kettering-Fairmont, UD Arena, 7 p.m.; Horizon Science Academy, Mandalay Banquet Center, 5 p.m.; Legacy Christian, First Baptist Church in Kettering, 7 p.m.; Upper Valley Career Center, Hobart Arena, 7 p.m.

May 24: Belmont, UD Arena, 8 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick, at the high school, 6:30 p.m.; Dayton Christian, Southbrook Church, 6 p.m.; Miami East, Hobart Arena, 7 p.m.; Milton Union, high school, 6 p.m.; National Trail, high school, 6:30 p.m.; Piqua, Alexander Stadium, 8 p.m.; The Miami Valley School, Victoria Theater, 4 p.m.; Thurgood Marshall, UD Arena, 6 p.m., Xenia, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.

May 25: Brookville, Salem Church of God, 10 a.m.; Bradford, high school gym, 2 p.m.; Troy, Hobart Arena, 10:30 a.m.; Troy Christian, Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 10 a.m.; Yellow Springs, high school, 7 p.m.

May 26: Covington, Hobart Arena, 2 p.m.; Tippecanoe (Tipp City), Hobart Arena, 7 p.m., Wayne (Huber Heights), Nutter Center, 2 p.m.; Spring Valley Academy, 10 a.m., at the school.

May 28: DECA, Sinclair Community College, 6 p.m.; Oakwood, UD Arena, 7 p.m.; Valley View, Southbrook Church, 7 p.m.

May 30: West Carrollton, UD Arena, 7:30 p.m.

May 31: Northridge, at the stadium, 8 p.m.; Tecumseh Local, Spitzer Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

