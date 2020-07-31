Test your endurance with Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge

Air Force Marathon
If you like to physically challenge yourself and earn some swag to show off your accomplishment, sign up for the 2020 Air Force Marathon’s Fly! Flight! Win! Challenge series.
“The Fly! Flight! Win! Challenge was designed to encourage participants to challenge what they thought possible.” said Air Force Marathon director Brandon Hough.
Although the in-person 2020 Air Force Marathon was cancelled this year due to the impact of COVID-19, all events were quickly switched to a virtual race option to allow runners to continue to participate.
The Fly! Flight! Win! Challenge series is one of the many races offered and unique to the Air Force Marathon.
The challenge series consists of a combination of three races. All series runners will participate in a 5K, 10K and the choice of the half marathon or marathon.
Runners who participate in the virtual Air Force Marathon will need to run their selected events between Sept. 1-30. Once complete, challenge series runners will receive their 2020 race bib, medals for all three races, a special Fly! Flight! Win! Medal with spinning rotors, a long sleeve official race shirt, and a special Fly! Fight! Win! quarter zip pullover.
“The switch to a virtual event has allowed us to offer this incredible event to runners around the world over and to date more than 1,000 runners have stepped up to the challenge to earn the coveted HH-60G spinner medal,” said Hough.
In addition to the challenge series, other virtual races offered are the 5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon and the Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Race.
For more information and to sign up for the Fly! Flight! Win! Challenge series or any of the other races, go to the usafmarathon.com.