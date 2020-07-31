Test your endurance with Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge

The challenge series consists of a combination of three races. All series runners will participate in a 5K, 10K and the choice of the half marathon or marathon.

Runners who participate in the virtual Air Force Marathon will need to run their selected events between Sept. 1-30. Once complete, challenge series runners will receive their 2020 race bib, medals for all three races, a special Fly! Flight! Win! Medal with spinning rotors, a long sleeve official race shirt, and a special Fly! Fight! Win! quarter zip pullover.

“The switch to a virtual event has allowed us to offer this incredible event to runners around the world over and to date more than 1,000 runners have stepped up to the challenge to earn the coveted HH-60G spinner medal,” said Hough.

In addition to the challenge series, other virtual races offered are the 5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon and the Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Race.

For more information and to sign up for the Fly! Flight! Win! Challenge series or any of the other races, go to the usafmarathon.com.