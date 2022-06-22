The end is near for Gem City Ice Cream building in Wright Dunbar

Some local community members and historic preservation groups urged the city to try to save the building’s front façade, hoping it could be a key part of a new development project at the site.

But city officials and some neighbors said the building urgently needs to be torn down because it could collapse at any time, which could cause significant harm and property damage.

In this undated photo, a sign notes the site of the Wright brothers' bike shop outside the former Gem City Ice Cream building in Dayton, Ohio. The shop was first built in 1892 to serve as the Wright brothers' first bike shop. Soon thereafter, Gem City Ice Cream Co. bought the property and housed it until 1975 until was sold to another company, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The property was briefly home to the Wright brothers’ first bicycle shop. There has been debate in recent years about how much, if any, of the original structure remains today. City officials said years ago that the building was reviewed for inclusion on the National Register, but there wasn’t enough “historic integrity” to get it designated as a Wright site.

The city says it evaluated all redevelopment options for the property, which included possible restoration, but demolition was the only viable choice.

The city says once the building is demolished, the site will be prepared for future development.

Combined Shape Caption The Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, the site of the Wright brothers' first bike shop, at 1005 W. Third St. The city of Dayton wants to demolish the property, which officials say is a nuisance. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, the site of the Wright brothers' first bike shop, at 1005 W. Third St. The city of Dayton wants to demolish the property, which officials say is a nuisance. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The contract with Jergens Construction says that salvaged historical materials will be transported to a property the city owns to be put into storage.

This is expected to include decorative panels on the front wall that read Gem City Ice Cream Co. and a tile mosaic on the floor in the doorway alcove that also says the company’s name.

Jergens also is supposed to preserve 500 bricks from the southeast portion of the building.