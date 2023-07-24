The Foodbank, Inc. to host bonus food distribution in Jamestown Tuesday

The Foodbank, Inc. will host a food distribution drive for the first time at Greeneview High School in Jamestown for local and surrounding area residents on Tuesday.

The food drive will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 4710 Cottonville Road.

“This will be our first time distributing at this location and we are grateful for the opportunity to further support families in this community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors during this event and the ones that follow.”

This is a drive-thru event where residents will be directed into different lanes of traffic and receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity in the Greene County area.

It is also recommended to have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed.

This food distribution will be part of a series of additional distributions designed to support communities in the Miami Valley with a high concentration of food insecurity, according to the statement.

These events are in addition to The Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program, which hosts distribution events across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month and will occur throughout the rest of this year.

CareSource is sponsoring the event and will also volunteer to help pass out food. A Premier Health mobile clinic will be on site to provide free and optional health screenings.

Anyone unable to attend this event can find information about these services here.