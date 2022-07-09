The price is right for this luxury vehicle

Subtle design cues like this often show balance and offer a completed look.

There are three different engines for the A3 including the base turbocharged 2.0-liter, which is what my tester had. But there’s two sportier options including turbocharged 2.0-liter tuned up engine for the S3 variant and the super sporty 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder found on the RS 3. As tested, the least powerful engine has 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Those are fairly pedestrian numbers, but it still feels punchy and seems to overperform those numbers from behind the wheel.

It’s further aided by a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and has Audi’s all-wheel drive Quattro system to add confidence to the performance. As such, this is a small car with some driving dynamics, even at the base engine.

Additionally with the smaller base engine, the Audi A3 has impressive fuel economy. It has an EPA rating of 28 mpg/city and 36 mpg/highway. Even while getting into the throttle, I averaged almost 34 mpg. Any time you can exceed 30 mpg in a non-hybrid, it’s an accomplishment, especially with all-wheel drive.

Inside, the A3 oozes with classiness, showcasing why it’d be a great young executive car. My tester was clad in Santos Brown, which matches the faux wood accents found on the door and the dash. Adding to the “designed by an interior designer” vibe is the accent grey on the side of the seats that can also be found on the door panels. Similar to the exterior design elements, this really helps tie the interior styling together for a luxurious look.

Audi’s technology is often over engineered. While some of their features are neat, once you learn how to use them, they have a steep learning curve. Not being intuitive takes away from the infotainment system, despite an attractive 10.1-inch touchscreen and a sleek 10.3-inch digital cluster. Aesthetically it’s gorgeous, but it can be cumbersome to master.

The A3 is technically a five-passenger vehicle but consider it more of a seats four comfortably type of vehicle as two adults would be fine in the back seat. And for a lower-slung vehicle, it’s actually quite easy to get in and out of the seats.

The trunk is relatively small, even for a compact car. The 10.3 cubic feet of cargo room is good for a set of golf clubs, but not much else. The rear seats can fold in a 40/20/40 set up, which gives a little cargo flexibility, but certainly this is not a car to buy if you need to move a lot of stuff.

My tester was the 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro. The base price was $35,900. There were several packages added to it, including the Premium Plus Package that includes several sensor-based driver-assist features. The Technology Package had an advanced Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi’s MMI-based navigation system. Eighteen-inch wheels were an additional $800; and the aforementioned Interior Style Package, which includes the gray inlays and faux wood accents, came at an additional $550 cost. As tested, the final MSRP was $44,440.

Now redesigned, the Audi A3 aims at a specific buyer who might want a vehicle that drives with personality, looks the part of a luxury vehicle, but has an affordable-enough price tag that it could be an ideal daily driver for a young professional.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com.

Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro

Price/As tested price................................................ $35,900/$44,440

Mileage.......................................... 28 mpg/city; 36 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 201 hp/221 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Seven-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ingolstadt, Germany

Combined Shape Caption Inside, the Audi A3 oozes with classiness, showcasing why it'd be a great young executive car. Contributed by Jimmy Dinsmore