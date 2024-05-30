The VA asks mortgage firms to hold off on foreclosing on veterans

The Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program will purchase qualified veterans’ modified loans from loan servicers and place them in the VA-owned portfolio as direct loans, making the loans more affordable for veterans, the VA said Wednesday afternoon.

With VASP, qualified borrowers will have a fixed 2.5% interest rate. Veterans do not apply directly for the program. Instead, mortgage servicers for VA loans will consider VASP if all other home retention efforts have been exhausted, the government said.

The program officially starts Friday, and the VA said mortgage servicers must have it fully implemented by Oct. 1, 2024.

“Veterans facing financial hardship should contact their mortgage servicer and work with them to explore all available home retention options,” the VA said. “For additional assistance, veterans can always contact VA directly by calling (877) 827-3702, option 4, or by visiting the VA Home Loans website.”

“When a veteran falls on hard times, we work with them and their loan servicers every step of the way to help prevent foreclosure, including offering repayment plans, loan modifications, and more,” Under Secretary for Benefits Josh Jacobs said in a statement. “We’re calling on mortgage servicers to follow a targeted foreclosure moratorium so we can make sure that veterans get the support they need to stay in their homes.”

The department backs more than 3.7 million active home loans, including more than 400,000 new loans from 2023.

The VA said it has a few options to help veterans stay in their homes, including forbearance agreements, which temporarily reduce or pause payments for those facing short-term financial difficulties, and new repayment plans to catch up on missed payments.

This targeted foreclosure moratorium will apply to all VA-guaranteed loans unless the loan property in question is vacant or abandoned, or the servicer has documented that the borrower desires neither to retain homeownership nor avoid foreclosure, the VA said.

The moratorium will also not apply if the servicer has not received a monthly payment for at least 210 days, and the borrower is not responding to outreach attempts, or if other conditions apply.