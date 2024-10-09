‘They hit the ground, they hit it fast’; How locals are helping the response to Hurricane Milton

“They’re watching the storm intently and working directly with state, local agencies as to where they might be deployed,” Chris O’Connor of Ohio Task Force 1, said about this team made up of rescue workers from the region.

The 12-person IMT from Butler County will deploy for 14 days to support emergency operations for response with local first responders.

Ohio Task Force 1 is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) teams that function within the National US&R Response System managed by FEMA. In the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster like Hurricane Milton, their job is to go building to building to search for trapped or missing people.

“They can they can easily do (8,000) to 15,000 structures in a day,” O’Connor said.

Ohio Task Force 1′s team of 80-plus people splits up into teams of two to do their jobs, moving quickly through a community to find people, she said.

“They hit the ground, they hit it fast,” O’Connor said.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been on the ground since late last month, first activated Sept. 24 for Hurricane Helene. They helped with search and rescue efforts in the northern Tampa Bay around, including Pasco and Hernando counties and New Port Richey, O’Connor said.

When the state and local agencies they were assigned to no longer needed help with rescue and recovery, so the task force moved to North Carolina and help with the aftermath there, she said.

After finishing the tasks on their plate in North Carolina, Ohio Task Force 1 regrouped, sent in some replacement rescuers, and is now stationed in Orlando waiting for Hurricane Milton, according to O’Connor.

“Yesterday was a busy day, and today they’re already starting to feel winds and rain in Orlando,” O’Connor said on Wednesday. “So it is fast approaching. It will probably be a very rainy, windy day for them today.”

The Ohio Task Force 1 team includes people from across Ohio and the region, but many people on Ohio Task Force One are from Dayton and the Miami Valley because its warehouse is located in Montgomery County.

Helping with donations and supplies

Matthew 25: Ministries, which provides clothing, supplies and water to people in need during disaster situations across the country, has been airlifting supplies to some of the hardest hit areas in North Carolina.

The Cincinnati-based nonprofit also has been providing laundry and shower services in Florida.

“Our hearts are heavy as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton, a major storm set to strike communities that are still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene just 10 days ago. The unimaginable grief and destruction these families have already endured are beyond words, and now they face yet another battle. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of this storm,” the organization said.

The organization is monitoring the storm and are prepared to respond based on the needs of the disaster region once the storm passes through.

Hundreds of volunteers and partners of the American Red Cross have provided more than 35,000 overnight stays and more than 479,000 meals and snacks to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, the organization said.

Dozens of emergency response vehicles are on the roads providing meals, water and supplies to those living without electricity and struggling to clean up their homes, the American Red Cross said.

For those looking to make a financial donation, to make an appointment to give blood or platelets, or to become a volunteer, visit redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

For those who want to help but don’t know where to start can look to some of the reputable charities supporting response, rescue and relief efforts.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the individuals, families and businesses located in the path of Hurricane Milton, as well as with the thousands of individuals affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Michelle Lovely, senior vice president of Development and Donor Services of the Dayton Foundation.

People interested in supporting relief and recovery efforts may visit the Dayton Foundation’s website at www.daytonfoundation.org/helping-hand to find a list of reputable charities currently collecting donations.

“The strength of our nation lies in the compassion and generosity of its people to help our neighbors most in need,” Lovely said.

The Dayton Foundation will continue to update its Helping Hand page to support ongoing efforts in the days and weeks ahead, she said.

To avoid falling for any charity scammers, the Dayton Foundation and consumer advocates recommend checking the legitimacy of organizations soliciting donations for natural disasters.

“During difficult times such as these, we highly recommend that you verify a charity’s nonprofit status before making a donation,” Lovely said.

You can do this by reviewing the organization’s information on www.candid.org or www.charitynavigator.org. The Federal Trade Commission recommends when looking to give to a specific charity, search its name online plus using words like “complaint,” “review,” “rating,” or “scam.”

Donors can also contact the Dayton Foundation at (937) 222-0410 and ask to speak to a member of its Development and Donor Services department.

“Hurricane Milton poses a serious threat to Florida, including many of the same communities ravaged by Helene. With unprecedented evacuations underway, hundreds of Red Crossers are on the ground ready to help by providing safe refuge,” the American Red Cross said.

How to help

Matthew 25 is requesting donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response and for future disasters:

Monetary donations:

Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the 2024 Hurricane Helene will be used for the purpose intended).

Product donations – The following items will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio, 45242: