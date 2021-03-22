They’re back: 2nd Street Market, tree tower, swings return at MetroParks

MetroParks removed swings from its parks in March 2020 because it did not have adequate staff or supplies to disinfect the seating after every use, DiFranco said.

The park system also removed other seating last spring, including some benches and picnic tables.

Seating was removed from shelters when they were shut down to discourage groups from congregating in those spots.

The 2nd Street Market, located at 600. E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton, kicked off the season for its outdoor market on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the first day of spring. Market operator Five Rivers MetroParks moved the vendors outdoors in June 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic since the indoor space was too narrow for social distancing. The market will host vendors every Saturday, weather permitting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

But safety guidelines have changed, and MetroParks say it is working to make some of its closed amenities available to the public again.

The 2nd Street Market’s outdoor space reopened on Saturday. It had been on hiatus since late October.

The market will be open on Saturdays this season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.