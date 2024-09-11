Breaking: ‘A defining moment;’ Area 9/11 memorial ceremonies remember the fallen

‘They’re eating the pets’; Springfield rumors brought up during presidential debate

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By
12 hours ago
X

Recent rumors surrounding Haitian immigrants in Springfield were brought up during the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday evening.

While saying that the U.S. was a failed state, Trump pivoted to speaking on immigration and brought up debunked rumors that Haitian migrants in Springfield were eating pets, saying “In Springfield they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating ... they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

ExploreSpringfield police say no reports of pets stolen, eaten, after viral social media post

When one of the moderators pushed back on that statement by saying that Springfield officials said that there have been no credible reports of pets being taken and eaten, Trump replied that the city managers would say that, and he had seen someone on television say their dog was taken.

ExploreHaitian immigrants in Springfield legally under Temporary Protected Status. Here’s how that works

Springfield police on Monday said that they have received no reports related to pets being stolen and eaten after a social media post went viral claiming that their neighbor’s daughter’s friend had lost her cat and found it hanging from a branch at a Haitian neighbor’s home being carved up to be eaten.

ExplorePHOTOS: America watches Vice-President Harris, former President Trump in first debate

Springfield city and Clark County officials on Tuesday said that rumors of pets or wildlife being eaten by Haitian immigrants had zero verified reports of specific claims.

These claims have circulated widely with prominent Republican figures like Trump, vice presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. JD Vance, businessman Elon Musk and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

ExploreSpringfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key problems

There are an estimated 12,000-15,000 Haitian immigrants living in Springfield now, according to data from the Clark County Combined Health District and other partners, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said at a press conference Tuesday.

ExploreHaitian immigrants in Springfield face complex immigration system and long delays

Springfield Mayor says migrant rumors are false. WATCH:

In Other News
1
Springfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key...
2
DeWine pledges funding, law enforcement to address Springfield Haitian...
3
Haitian immigrants in Springfield legally under Temporary Protected...
4
Dem group claims Issue 1 redistricting amendment would reduce Black...
5
Ohio AG rips Springfield immigration, eyes lawsuit; local leaders talk...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.