This Week in Dayton History: Michael Jackson, $4,000 homes, Country Concert ‘96 and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of July 2-8.

July 4, 1937: Architect suggests plans for small homes at cost of $4,000

In 1937, a house which could be built and sold for around $4,000 or $5,000 was very much in demand, and the supply was very limited.

The Dayton Daily News had called attention repeatedly to the need for low-cost housing and the high demand in the region.

The News was taking it so far as to publish samples of low-cost houses it had gathered for the city’s consideration.

The homes were small but were considered to be adequate space for a family of two or three until they could gather enough money to purchase a larger home.

One architect designed a house with only four rooms, a combined living and dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, bedroom and bathroom. A large closet, part of the living room design, could accommodate a small bed for guests.

July 2, 1950: Soap Box Derby entrants to have outing at Lakeside

Plans for the Dayton Daily News Soap Box Derby were taking shape.

Two days before the race, official inspections were to take place, followed by afternoon party at Lakeside Park. The children were to be given free tickets for rides and refreshments at the park.

Every ride was available for the kids, including the sensational Wildcat, the Ferris wheel and the speedy caterpillar.

The races were to take place the following Saturday at Wright Field.

The winner of the local race was entered in the All-American Soap Box Derby finals in Akron where they would compete with champions from 149 other cities for the national championship.

First prize there is a $5,000 scholarship and second prize is a new Chevrolet.

July 2, 1961: Roadside oasis provides coffee for holiday drivers

In 1961 Interstate “rest areas” were known as “roadside parks” and did not have the amenities that some have today.

The Piqua Elks Club made it a mission on the holiday weekend to do their part in an effort to prevent accidents caused by weary travelers. Their experimental project was to last five days.

Their idea was to set up tents on both sides of Interstate 75 near the U.S. Route 35 interchange and serve free coffee and doughnuts. The serving hours were from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Elks member Roy Terrell said, “It occurred to me that if we could get them off the road for a short coffee break, it might prevent a few accidents.”

Don Eichelberger, safety inspector for the State Highway department, predicted that at least 6,000 people, and maybe more, would stop at the coffee stands during the holiday.

July 2, 1978: Performers at Kings Island smile through grinding show biz schedule

Ken Durnbaugh and Leslie Zara were summer performers at Kings Island.

Neither Dayton native expected to be hired by Kings Island after their auditions. Zara didn’t make the cut a year before. Durnbaugh had already tried out for Opryland and Cedar Point.

Their schedule called for them five 40-minute shows a day with only 45 minutes between shows.

Durnbaugh said, “Just about time to drink a pop and that’s it. You just stop sweating and get ready to do it again.” Zara added, “First you calm yourself down and then you get yourself back up again, all in a half hour.”

As hard as the work was, Zara said she loved it.

“This puts you in a good mood all day,” she said. “You can come in here feeling down, but after you get out there and smile a while, you go home feeling good.”

July 8, 1984: Michaelmania - Dayton photographer recounts tour with Jacksons

Michael Jackson and the start of his concert tour of 1984 took up several days of coverage in the Dayton Daily News.

One of the many stories published was written by Dayton firefighter and photographer Vern Holman, who did freelance work for the Jet Stone News. While covering a Jacksons concert in Dayton, he was asked by the Jacksons management team to take some photos of the brothers in their dressing room.

Of that experience, Holman said, “I got a chance to just hang out with the brothers for a short while and I found them all to be very shy, but nice.”

Then in 1979, Michael Jackson was hot again, with his solo album, Off The Wall, at the top of the charts. Once again, Dayton was chosen to be part of the world tour.

While trying to set up an interview with Jackson, Holman once again was asked to take promo photos by the tour coordinator, and he agreed to do it. He was told to follow Jackson’s every move, taking photos of Michael and his brothers on and off stage.

“I must say that evening’s performance was the most exciting assignment I’ve ever done,” said, Holman.

The photos Holman captured were so well received that he was asked to finish the tour with them. Holman had to decline because of his full-time job as a firefighter, but arrangements were made for him to fly to various cities on his off days.

During the concerts, Jackson would sometimes call Holman out on stage to take photos of Jackson interacting with the crowd up close.

“As one would expect, traveling with the Jacksons is a once-in-a-lifetime experience ... I can’t help but to reflect on the times I spent with them, and how professional and close they are as a family,” Holman said.

July 7, 1996: Country Concert draws serious fans

Thousands of people from across Ohio, Indiana and beyond swarmed the field at Hickory Hills Lakes near Fort Loramie for Country Concert ‘96.

The three-day event features acts such as the Statler Brothers, Tracy Byrd, Little Texas, Johnny Paycheck, Joe Diffie and Alabama.

It was a hot weekend and Fort Loramie Rescue was on hand to aid those who suffered from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Several booths surrounded the venue, offering beer, food, temporary tattoos and samples of Timber Wolf snuff and Red Man chewing tobacco.

Tickets for the event were $38 per day. In 2023 the ticket prices will range from $148 to $170 per day or a 3-day pass will cost $323.