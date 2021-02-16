Threat of ‘imminent death’ changed Wright-Patt Purple Heart recipient

“When you believe you’re not going to have another opportunity to have another day and have another phone call, give your family another hug, and you do make it through, it gives you a new lease on life,” he said. “Military medics and support personnel, you are the reason that people like me get to be here today with my family, instead of my wife receiving a neatly folded American flag as taps is played.”

Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bruce D. Haskin, left, a superintendent for the 88th Air Base Wing Medical Support Squadron, speaks with Airman 1st Class Kujwaun Mack, Staff Sgt. Dundrashae Plater, and Airman 1st Class Amy Hebenstreich, logisticians for the 88th MDSS at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, Ohio on Feb. 8, 2021. Haskin, a Purple Heart recipient, sustained a traumatic brain injury and severe tinnitus when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detonated during an attack at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Dec. 11, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees) Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

Haskin was joined at the Purple Heart presentation by his father, retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steve Haskin; mother, Brenda; wife, Mary; and their three children – Austin, 9; Katherine, 7; and Samuel, 5.

After the attack, his support network extended beyond immediate family and allowed him to “get through challenging times,” Haskin said.

“There were a lot of us at Bagram, especially the medical logistics personnel at that time. (We) were truly a family,” he added. “They supported me as much as I supported them. Having that family and that closeness of working together as a team certainly helped in my recovery and made a tremendous impact on me getting out of there in good shape.”

The Purple Heart recipient emphasized the need for service members to take care of their mental health, too.

“As leaders or as followers, we need to know when to take a break,” he said. “If we are not all right, then we are going to have challenges with doing the mission. It is OK to stop, take a break, take a knee and get some help, if you need it. I’m truly living life and not just being alive.

Senior Master Sgt. Bruce Haskin, a superintendent for the 88th Medical Support Squadron, is surrounded by his family upon return from deployment June 24. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“We have amazing professionals in the mental health community that have given me lots of tools and ways to cope and work through stress and challenges that come after a combat deployment and getting hurt.”