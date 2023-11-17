Three in hospital after trucks crash in Darke County

Two people suffered minor injuries and another suffered more serious injuries after a crash between a straight truck and a utility truck in Darke County Friday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched at about 2:11 p.m. to a reported crash at state Route 502 and New Madison Coletown Road.

On investigation, crews found that a Frieghtliner straight truck, driven by Lys-Allen Michel Theophile, 32, of Miramar, Florida, was traveling south on New Madison Coletown Road.

The sheriff’s office said that he failed to yield right-of-way after a stop sign and crashed into a Ford F-350 utility truck driven by Michael J. Stump, 45, of Union City, Indiana. The Freightliner then overturned off the road.

Theophile and a passenger in the Freightliner were taken to Wayne Healthcare for suspected minor injuries.

Stump, however, was trapped inside the utility truck, and had to be removed from the vehicle by rescue crews. Rescue crews took him to Phillipsburg to meet the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which then took him to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews that responded to the scene include the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Rescue and Union City Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

