Tipp City manager applicants: As close as Tipp and Troy, as far as Colorado

The candidates include a former Tipp City manager, two city employees and people working in Troy, Centerville, Huber Heights and the town of Nederland, Colorado.

The City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

The meeting will be a closed executive session to consider the appointment of a public official, specifically a city manager.

The city, following a public records request, provided a list of people identified as the city manager candidates. They are:

* Jon Crusey, Sidney public works director;

* Tim Davis, development director, city of Troy;

* Miranda Fisher, city/town manager in the Town of Nederland in Colorado;

* Cameron Haller, Tipp City fire chief;

* Eric Mack, Tipp City director of municipal services;

* Patrick Turnbull, public works director in Centerville;

* Sarah Williams, community engagement specialist, city of Huber Heights.

Eggleston joined the city as manager in late 2014, coming to Tipp City from Conneaut, Ohio. He filled the position vacated by Crusey, who left to become Vandalia’s city manager.

The city council last year hired the Raftelis consulting firm to assist in the search process. The job posting lists the expected salary range of $140,000 to $160,000, depending on qualifications.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com