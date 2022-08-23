Tipp City schools approve tax abatement for NorthPoint’s $80M warehouse project

The schools also could receive a portion of the income tax from the project. If the new payroll exceeds $1 million per year, the schools will receive 40 percent of all income tax dollars generated.

Tim McElroy, regional vice president for NorthPoint, presented a letter from the Dayton Development Coalition saying there is a need for the type of space NorthPoint wants to bring to Tipp City.

The buildings could be warehouses, but also light manufacturing and service businesses, among other uses, said McElroy and Tim Eggleston, city manager in Tipp City.

Eggleston said having space available for businesses is needed.

“When we get a request for 100,000 square feet or more … we don’t have that available,” he said.

The Tipp City Council and the board of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center also will be asked to approve an agreement.

School board President Simon Patry said the size of the proposed development made him nervous. He added, however, it is his job to look at the abatement request from the district’s financial perspective and the positive impact on revenues.

“I see great benefit from this for the school district. … For Tipp City, it’s a big deal,” board member Anne Zakkour said after asking questions about plans for fire protection, stormwater runoff and other topics.

