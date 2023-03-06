Tipp City schools to interview three this week for superintendent job

TIPP CITY — Three candidates for superintendent of the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools will be interviewed by the board of education Tuesday, March 7.
The three, all of whom are superintendents in other districts, were among nine people who filed applications for the job. Tipp City’s school board voted in January to not renew the contract of Superintendent Mark Stefanik, who has been with the district since 2020.
The candidates being interviewed are Cindy M. Endsley of Spencerville schools, Aaron Moran of Versailles schools, and Jeremy L. Pequignot of Franklin-Monroe schools, who lives in Tipp City.
Endsley is superintendent of Spencerville Local Schools, just west of Lima. She has been superintendent of the Allen County district since July 2020 and previously worked as a special education coordinator and principal in the Anna Local Schools in Shelby County.
Moran has been superintendent of the Versailles Exempted Village Schools in Darke County since 2012. He previously worked as dean of students, assistant high school principal, middle school principal and high school principal in Michigan school districts.
Pequignot has served as superintendent of Franklin-Monroe Local Schools in Arcanum since 2018. He previously worked as a principal in that district as well as at Benjamin Logan Elementary.
Others who applied for the superintendent role were Patrick Smith of Springfield; Sam Gibbs of St. George, Utah; Jeffery Hobbs of Sidney; David Harmon of Belle Center; Nicola Camagna of Harrellsville, N.C.; and Jason Stephan of Brookville.
The Tipp City schools also will be hiring a new treasurer in the coming months, as the board of education voted on March 6 to nonrenew the contract of Treasurer Melanie Fox as of this summer.
