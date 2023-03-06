Tipp City schools to interview three this week for superintendent job

The three, all of whom are superintendents in other districts, were among nine people who filed applications for the job. Tipp City’s school board voted in January to not renew the contract of Superintendent Mark Stefanik, who has been with the district since 2020.

The candidates being interviewed are Cindy M. Endsley of Spencerville schools, Aaron Moran of Versailles schools, and Jeremy L. Pequignot of Franklin-Monroe schools, who lives in Tipp City.