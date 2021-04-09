Tipp City student records exposed during law firm data breach

The law firm had been asked to review employee emails and other school district records, the district said in a posting Thursday evening on its web site.

“The law firm has informed us that the firm was able to retrieve the data involved from the unauthorized party and has taken steps to delete the data. At this time, the law firm has no reason to believe this data was copied or retained by the unauthorized party. The firm has informed us that they have found no evidence of misuse of the data. To help prevent a similar type of incident from occurring in the future, the firm has implemented additional security protocols designed to enhance the security of the firm’s network, internal systems and applications,” Stefanik said.