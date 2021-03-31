TODAY: AFRL to celebrate retiring executive director

Jack Blackhurst, executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is retiring, and employees of the the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base-headquartered lab will gather virtually today to celebrate his career.
Blackhurst’s retirement ceremony will be livestreamed from 2:30 to 4 p.m. today at http://bit.ly/AFRLFacebook.
Blackhurst started his military career in 1975 as communications electronics officer of the 509th Bomb Wing and held management roles across the branch following his master’s degree completion in 1979 at the Air Force Institute of Technology, also at Wright-Patterson. He achieved the rank of colonel on his military retirement in 2004.
He is the principal assistant to the commander of AFRL, Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, and the senior civilian executive responsible for managing the Air Force’s $2.5 billion science and technology program, with an additional $2.3 billion of externally funded research and development.
After his military retirement, he moved to AFRL as director for the Human Effectiveness Directorate, 711th Human Performance Wing. He was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in January 2010.
As AFRL executive director, he oversees a government workforce of about 6,000 people in the laboratory’s nine component technology directorates and 711th Human Performance Wing.