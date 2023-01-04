TODAY: Services for firefighter to impact Kettering, Beavercreek traffic

From Wilmington, it will travel briefly north on Woodman Drive before turning east onto Stroop Road and then east on Indian Ripple Road, according to the fire department.

Tentatively, the Greene County route will include Indian Ripple, north on Factory Road, east on U.S. 35 before turning right on North Valley Road.

All lanes on the route should reopen by 3:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

Leach served with the Kettering Fire Department for 19 years before retiring in 2021, her obituary states. But she was an “ongoing active employee” with KFD, according to the city.

She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Jay Leach; her parents, Dan (Sharon) VanHoose; her brother, Keith (Alzena); and nephew Cody VanHoose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to www.franciskennels.com/give or by mail 1984 Lower Bellbrook Road, Xenia, OH 45385.