Year in review: Kettering top stories for 2022

Kettering U.S. Postal Service mailboxes were hit by multiple thefts this year as the Dayton region — and the country — witnessed a rise stolen checks and other valuables. More than a dozen suspects have been charged in the Kettering cases, the latest of which was in recent weeks.

Kettering approved more than $4.3 million in federal emergency rental assistance funds to help south suburban residents avoid eviction. The city in October also sought $750,000 more from Montgomery County for a program to keep renters impacted by COVID in the city — as well as Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. — in their homes.

Longtime Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman announced early this year he would be stepping down after 34 years with the city, 16 in his current role. Schwieterman, 57, is being succeeded by Matt Greenson, who started with the city Dec. 12 after serving in that capacity in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.

Kettering police started using automated license plate readers in June, joining a growing number of cities in using the technology to help solve crimes. While critics say the devices pose privacy and civil liberty concerns as well as potential abuse, Kettering police said their use has led to nearly two dozen arrests and the recovery of at least 16 stolen vehicles.

For the first time, a majority of women assumed Kettering’s City Council seats this year and Kettering City Schools hired a female superintendent. Mayor Peggy Lehner, Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher, and Councilwomen Jyl Hall and Lisa Duvall were all sworn in in January. In August, Wilmington Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart succeeded Scott Inskeep as the school district’s top administrator.

Layoffs at one of Kettering’s largest employers started this year as Tenneco announced the first wave of job losses as part of the auto parts producer shutting down by the end of 2023. The closing of the Woodman Drive plant, which employed housed nearly 600s jobs before the layoffs, was announced in late 2021.

Kettering students were charged criminally in a year that saw gun threats at Fairmont High School and an elementary building. Two 17-year-old FHS students have been charged by Montgomery County’s juvenile division with misdemeanors since October. In February, a loaded gun was found in a 9-year-old’s locker at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

NCR Country Club in August hosted the U.S. Women’s Senior Open, the first professional golf event held there since 2005. The tournament won by Jill McGill drew about 10,000 people and had an estimated economic impact of more than $1.2 million, officials said.

