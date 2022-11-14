TONIGHT: Amy Schneider begins finals of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Amy Schneider’s quest for trivia glory kicks into high gear tonight with the first round of the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions finals.
Schneider, the record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games from Oakland, California, earned $19,664 in her semifinal round Nov. 9. In the finals she will face Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. Buttrey won the Professors Tournament in Dec. 2021.
The first player to win three games in this “best of seven” competition will win the $250,000 grand prize.
Schneider is a Chaminade Julienne graduate who ranks second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
The tournament was taped in September in Los Angeles.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
