TONIGHT: Kettering Health to have Day of Prayer for Ukraine

European and Ukraine flags fly outside the European Parliament, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II grew even more severe Tuesday, with U.N. officials reporting that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)

Credit: Pascal Bastien

Local News
By Holly Souther
36 minutes ago

A prayer service will be held at Kettering Health main campus tonight for staff only in observance for Ukraine.

The prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 3535 Southern Blvd.

Staff across the network’s systems offered prayers throughout today for Ukraine and will end the day with a prayer service, the Kettering Health Marketing and Communications Office said in a press release.

This prayer service event is not open to the public.

Special blue and yellow lighting will illuminate Kettering Health’s main entrance and sky bridge in recognition of the Ukraine.

Staff and system members must RVSP by 3 p.m. today to Michelle Day at mediarelations@ketteringhealth.org or 614- 205-4574.

