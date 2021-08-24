dayton-daily-news logo
X

TONIGHT: Kettering schools to consider COVID-19 face mask change

Kettering Middle School classroom on the first day of school earlier this month as the district started the year with face masks optional. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Kettering Middle School classroom on the first day of school earlier this month as the district started the year with face masks optional. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
41 minutes ago

KETTERING — A recommendation on requiring face masks amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Kettering City Schools is expected tonight.

The district has made masks optional for all students and staff since returning to in-person instruction Aug. 12.

Superintendent Scott Inskeep announced last week he was poised to offer a different approach after “an increase in our first seven days of classes of both COVID-19 cases and resulting required quarantines among students and staff members.”

ExploreRELATED: Rising COVID cases spur Centerville schools to rework masking plan

Inskeep said the rise in district coronavirus cases were “coupled with the extremely strong recommendation” this month from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff “to revisit decisions regarding masking.”

Many districts have made decisions on masking requirements or changed them in recent days. Dayton Public Schools earlier this month announced a mask mandate for all students and staff, while Fairborn did so last week.

Beavercreek said it would require masks for K-6 students, and a revised recommendation is in the works in Centerville.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville grad who took over well-known Kettering family business has died

Centerville has required masks for students and staff in grades 6 or below. But board members asked Superintendent Tom Henderson on Monday night to come up with another plan after increased coronavirus cases at the middle schools and Centerville High School.

The Kettering board of education is set to meet at 6 p.m. in Fairmont High School’s Recital Hall.

In Other News
1
Police investigation closes Montgomery County solid waste transfer...
2
University of Dayton start classes at The Hub in downtown Arcade
3
Ohio reports more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for first time in 6...
4
Clayton council approves 125-home subdivision proposal while apartment...
5
Tipp City school board asks for investigation by prosecutor’s office
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top