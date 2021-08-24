TONIGHT: Kettering schools to consider COVID-19 face mask change

KETTERING — A recommendation on requiring face masks amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Kettering City Schools is expected tonight.
The district has made masks optional for all students and staff since returning to in-person instruction Aug. 12.
Superintendent Scott Inskeep announced last week he was poised to offer a different approach after “an increase in our first seven days of classes of both COVID-19 cases and resulting required quarantines among students and staff members.”
Inskeep said the rise in district coronavirus cases were “coupled with the extremely strong recommendation” this month from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff “to revisit decisions regarding masking.”
Many districts have made decisions on masking requirements or changed them in recent days. Dayton Public Schools earlier this month announced a mask mandate for all students and staff, while Fairborn did so last week.
Beavercreek said it would require masks for K-6 students, and a revised recommendation is in the works in Centerville.
Centerville has required masks for students and staff in grades 6 or below. But board members asked Superintendent Tom Henderson on Monday night to come up with another plan after increased coronavirus cases at the middle schools and Centerville High School.
The Kettering board of education is set to meet at 6 p.m. in Fairmont High School’s Recital Hall.